Allison Mack is rocking a new piece of ankle jewelry, but not the kind anyone wants. The alleged NXIVM leader was outfitted with a monitor so she can stay under house arrest for her role in the alleged ‘sex cult.’

Supposedly, members of the NXIVM organization are branded with the initials of the alleged cult’s leader, Keith Raniere, 57. So, Allison Mack shouldn’t be too uncomfortable with the GPS ankle monitor she has to wear while staying under house arrest. The 35-year-old Smallville star was spotted running into a California courthouse on April 25 to get the monitor, per Daily Mail. The controversial star wore a dark hat to try and conceal her identity from photographers. Inside the courthouse, she tried to shield her face from the public as she attempted to fulfill the obligations of her $5 million bail.

Allison was arrested on April 20 for her role in the alleged cult, one month after Keith was busted at a Mexican resort. Like Keith, Allison was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor. The accused NXIVM lieutenant posted a bond and worked out an agreement where she would await trial at her parents’ home in Los Alamitos, California. She was instructed to cut off all contact with fellow NXIVM members, which include her wife, Battlestar Galatica actress Nicki Clyne, 35, and India Oxenberg, 26.

Allison has also been accused of trying to recruit some major Hollywood stars into NXIVM. She allegedly tried to talk Sixth Sense actress Samia Shoaib into joining a “women’s circle.’ After Allison’s first contact, she and Samia met face-to-face a couple times, where Mack looked “fragile and gaunt,” according to Samia. Allison also allegedly tried to talk Emma Watson, 28, Kelly Clarkson, 36, and more on Twitter. “I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig,” her first message would often read. “I’d love to chat if you’re open.”

“The Allison Mack story is obviously terrible,” Allison’s former school friend “Jessica” said during the April 24 episode of Dr. Drew Midday Live with Lauren Sivan. “I went to school with her in Orange County and [have] known her since I was about 11-years-old and I’ve known her all through high school too. … I really feel like she just got involved with the wrong person and they just totally manipulated her.” Allison will have a chance to defend herself soon. Her next court date is May 3.