Zayn Malik Begging Gigi Hadid For Another Chance After Split: Why He’s ‘Hopeful’ It’ll Happen

True love never dies! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid haven’t closed the door on their relationship just yet. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Zayn is ‘pushing’ for a reunion!

Don’t count out a reunion for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik just yet. After spending a little over a month apart, we’ve just learned the estranged couple still have feelings for each other! “Zayn has been begging Gigi for another chance since they broke up. He’s been telling her he can change for her, he’s making all kinds of promises. He’s said he’ll be less introverted and be more involved with her world. Gigi misses him too, it’s not all Zayn. But, he’s the one pushing. They’re not officially back together yet, but he’s very hopeful that it will happen,” a source close to Zayn tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Turns out, love isn’t dead after all!

Now that we think of it, Gigi herself even hinted at a reunion when she released their breakup statement back in March. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be,” she wrote. It seems like she knew their breakup would only be temporary. At least, that’s what we think!

Plus, Zayn was spotted coming in and out of Gigi’s NYC apartment on April 19. Not only was he seen entering her apartment, but he was spotted the next day in the same exact clothes, a red and black tracksuit to be exact. Could this mean they had a sleepover?! We certainly wouldn’t be surprised, and we definitely wouldn’t be opposed to a reunion. So, let’s keep our fingers crossed.