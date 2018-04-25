Wendy Williams Slams Kim K As ‘Pathetic’ For Posting Nude Pic Amidst Kanye’s ‘Cuckoo’ Behavior

Wendy Williams dragged Kim Kardashian again on her show, calling her ‘pathetic’ for going nude on Twitter and Instagram! Find out what else she had to say, here!

Since Kanye West‘s Twitter spree started on April 15, Wendy Williams hasn’t held back about her opinions on the bizarre situation. Yet again, she brought Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, into the conversation! And what she had to say wasn’t good. Wendy believes that Kim should keep a low profile while Kanye’s going through…whatever he’s going through — not posting nude pics on social media! Wendy went so far as to call Kim “pathetic” for her pics on her April 25 show! She had a lot to say about Kim’s famous family, too.

“I believe that Kanye is helping ruin the [Kardashian] brand and his own, as well. It’s just another loose nut in the tree, in the empire,” Wendy told her audience during Hot Topics. “And then here goes Kim. I don’t know whether this is just a boring day in her life or whether she’s purposely doing this to draw attention from the Kanye debacle, which has exploded, but yesterday she posts this picture — nude. Totally nude. Totally done, no razor bumps, no ingrown hairs, no nothing. You know what, even if there is a little bit of airbrushing, you gotta admit..it’s still good. But how pathetic is she? How pathetic!”

Ouch! Kim went nude to promote her new fragrance, KKW Body, which is inspired by — what else — her body. She posted two absolutely, utterly naked photos on Twitter that showed nearly everything. One pic was from above the waist, with her breasts nearly uncovered. One of her nipples actually was visible, and censored out. The second pic, from the waist down, was about an inch away from being full-frontal. We can see why it was controversial! Were Kim’s pics in bad taste during whatever’s happening with Kanye, or is she just doing business? That’s up to interpretation.

This is far from the first time that Wendy’s pointed the finger at Kim for Kanye’s current Twitter rant. She even blamed the Kardashians for it! “He hasn’t been the same since he married Kim. What ever happened to the thought-provoking Kanye?” she asked on the April 24 show. “We knew he was slightly nutty, but we’re all a little nutty. When he got with that family, number one, he should’ve stayed… in the back. He should not have participated in that reality show.”

Wendy also weighed in on Kanye’s decision to fire manager Scooter Braun yesterday, who also manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. “If I were Scooter, I wouldn’t fire Grande and all those other girls for a cuckoo,” Wendy said. “Sorry, sorry, sorry — he’s going through things. So…for him. I think this demand is unreasonable, but so is he under present conditions, this Kanye. When you hired Scooter, you knew he had other clients, and now that you want him to split with them, you (Kanye) are being very, very unreasonable.”