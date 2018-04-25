Rihanna & Hassan Jameel: She’s Moving To Paris As Romance Heats Up, Claims Report

Bye bye, RiRi? — The singer is reportedly moving to Paris to be closer to her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel and we have so many questions! You’ve got to get the details about this scoop!

Rihanna, 30, is reportedly planning to buy a high-end home in Paris to be closer to her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel! “Hassan hates LA, so Rihanna has been traveling to Europe constantly to see him,” a source tells OK! magazine, adding that Rihanna has really taken to the “low-key way of life” in France. “They could have a relatively normal existence there without harassment from fans and paparazzi,” the insider says.

The mag went on to report that RiRi is consumed with her design work with Puma, which is headquartered in Germany. Therefore, “It’s a great idea for her to be based in one of the fashion capitals of the world. — It’s a win-win,” the source admits. However, Rihanna, who is reported to have homes in both Los Angeles and New York, has not addressed the relocation reports.

RiRi moving to Paris has a been a topic of tabloid reports as far back as January 2018. As previously reported, HollywoodLife.com revealed that the reports were false, at the time. And, that seems to be case here, as Rihanna has a ton of business ventures in the U.S. Not to mention, although they’re a very private couple, Rihanna and Hassan have been going strong, despite their distance.

While they have yet to even confirm a romance, the singer and businessman continue to show up in photographs together. The two were first romantically linked in June 2017 when they were photographed in each other’s arms amidst a make-out session at a private villa in Spain. RiRi and Jameel have kept their relationship under wraps ever since, only being seen in the same paparazzi shot heading into different events and outings.

They were last spotted together after the 2018 Grammys in January. The couple hit up Hollywood hotspot, 1OAK in New York City, after her bombshell performance of “Wild Thoughts” at the awards show.