Reba McEntire, 63, Reportedly Engaged: Singer Secretly Accepted BF’s Proposal 3 Years After Divorce

Whoa! Country music’s queen Reba McEntire is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Skeeter Lasuzzo, three years after her divorce from Narvel Blackstock!



Reba McEntire, 63, has found love again with boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, 67, and the pair are reportedly engaged after less than a year of dating, according to Star! Just three years after the end of her 25-year marriage to Narvel Blackstock, Reba connected with the retired geologist and widower and the rest was a country love song. “Skeeter told Reba he couldn’t imagine a life without her, and popped the question just days before she hosted the ACM awards,” the outlet reported. “You could’ve knocked Reba over with a feather! But once she got her bearing, she gave Skeeter an enthusiastic ‘Yes!'” Reba was absolutely all smiles on the ACM Awards red carpet ahead of the Las Vegas show, so their engagement could explain the extra excitement!

Reba and Skeeter also attended the Grammy Awards together and when asked how he was handling the spotlight, Skeeter told ET, “I’m doing great! I’m just following her and enjoying the night with her.” So cute! The new KFC spokeswoman went through her heartbreaking divorce amidst reports that her husband-manager cheated on her with her best friend, Laura Putty Stroud. “Picking up the pieces was difficult for Reba, especially being in her 60s. She’d been off the market for so long, she didn’t have the first idea about the dating scene!” an insider told Star. Luckily, Reba was introduced to Skeeter through a mutual friend and it’s clear, through her social media and their public appearances, that they’re totally in love! “Reba didn’t believe she could find true love again at her age, then Skeeter came into her life. I’ve never seen her more excited for the future,” the source added. There’s one thing we know for sure, he definitely loves her!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Reba’s rep for comment on this report.