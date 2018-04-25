Rachel McAdams Debuts Post-Baby Bod On Red Carpet After Secretly Giving Birth — See Pics

Just two weeks after news broke that Rachel McAdams had secretly given birth, she returned to the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival looking absolutely incredible. See the pics!

Rachel McAdams looked stunning on the red carpet when she attended the Tribeca Film Festival on April 24 — you’d never know she just recently gave birth to her first child! This was the actress’ first public appearance since her exciting baby news was revealed on April 9. Rachel looked absolutely radiant as she promoted her new film, ‘Disobedience,’ with her post-baby body on full display. She posed on the red carpet solo and with her co-star, Rachel Weisz.

The Mean Girls star rocked a black, sheer floral dress for the occasion, and although it was a flowy ensemble, it still showcased her figure. She wore her hair in an updo and parted to the side, and was all smiles as the cameras snapped away. Rachel has been keeping her personal life very private lately, and it was not even reported that she was pregnant until February. At that point, she was already several months along. The news that she had given birth was also kept a secret until some sneaky photographers caught her and baby daddy, Jamie Linden, out and about with their newborn.

Despite rumors that Rachel and Jamie were engaged, she was ringless on the red carpet. However, she’s clearly making a point to be very secretive about this relationship, so perhaps if there is a ring, she just took it off to avoid any questions!

Meanwhile, the other Rachel (Weisz) also had a big milestone on this red carpet: It was her first since announcing her own pregnancy! Last week, the 48-year-old actress confirmed that she and husband, Daniel Craig, are expecting their first child as a couple. So exciting!