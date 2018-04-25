Priyanka Chopra Confirms She’s Attending The Royal Wedding — Does She Have a Dress Yet?

Meghan Markle’s good friend Priyanka Chopra finally confirmed she’ll be at the Royal Wedding on May 19 and she’s hard at work going through wardrobe choices for the big event. Find out her plans here!

Talented actress Priyanka Chopra, 35, who also happens to be close buds with bride-to-be Meghan Markle, 36, revealed what we kind of already knew: she’ll definitely be at the Royal Wedding! Priyanka confirmed her invitation to the big event as well as her plans to attend in a recent interview with US Weekly and she couldn’t be more thrilled to watch Meghan walk down the aisle and wed Prince Harry! “I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today,” Priyanka told the outlet. “She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people.” How sweet!

In addition to the nice things she had to say about Meghan, Priyanka opened up about whether or not she’s picked out an outfit for the prestigious wedding. “I sort of may have an idea,” she admitted. “But no, I haven’t picked one out yet.” With the big day being less than a month away, she’s going to have to think quickly! We have a feeling that no matter what she chooses, though, she’s going to look absolutely gorgeous. Priyanka’s known for looking fabulous at various events so we’re sure she’ll come up with something amazing.

Priyanka’s decision to be there for Meghan’s big moment is just one of many ways she’s showing her friend support. The Quantico star also took the time to write a sweet excerpt about Meghan for Time Magazine after she was selected as one of their 100 Most Influential People for 2018. “Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world,” Priyanka wrote. “With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes — obvious in her actions — will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness.”

Her kind words didn’t stop there, either. “This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again,” Priyanka continued. “But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people. Love always, my friend. Live happily ever after.”

Wow! Yeah, we’d say she deserved that invitation.