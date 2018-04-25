Prince William Takes Dad-Duty Break & Reveals Baby Son is ‘Behaving Himself’ & Sleeping ‘Well’

We may not know the newborn prince’s name yet, but thanks to dad Prince William, we do know the little cutie is resting a lot and doing ‘very well.’ Find out what else Wills said in his 1st interview post birth!

Opening up for the first time since welcoming baby number three with Kate Middleton, 36, Prince William, 35, shared that the new royal is doing great! William took a short break from his parenting duties on April 25 in order to attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey alongside brother Prince Harry, 33, and sister-in-law to-be Meghan Markle, 36. And while he was there, he couldn’t help gushing about his newborn.

When asked how the baby boy is doing, the father-of-three replied, “Very well, thanks.” He then added that everyone is “in good form, luckily,” and said his new son is already sleeping well. “Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself which is good,” William said. The little one was born on April 23, and just seven hours later, made his first public appearance outside St. Mary’s Hospital in London. But while we’ve already seen adorable photos of the prince, his name has not yet been revealed.

“It completes them,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward told People magazine in this week’s cover story. “[Kate] is one of three siblings, and it’s a good family size. Boy-girl-boy is pretty cool as well.” Older siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, are also reportedly super excited about having a new baby brother. In fact, George was even spotted putting his arm around Charlotte as the two entered the hospital earlier this week to meet their brother. If that’s not the cutest sign EVER that George is a fantastic big bro, then we don’t know what is!

On top of that, another family friend told People that the young royals “are so excited” about the new baby. “Kate’s worried that Charlotte will feel it the hardest as the youngest, but she’s such a confident little girl and growing up so fast, Kate is hoping she will adjust.”