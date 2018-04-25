‘Halloween’: Jamie Lee Curtis Kicks Major Butt In Trailer Debut At CinemaCon

The worst brother ever still isn’t dead. At CinemaCon 2018, Jamie Lee Curtis premiered the very first trailer for ‘Halloween’ — and it’s going to scare the life out of you. We’ve got ALL the details!



He’s back. On October 19, 2018, Michael Myers will make one last return to the big screen in what Universal Pictures is referring to the “final showdown”. In the new Halloween, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) is forced to face her worst fear yet again: her brother, Michael. It’s been four decades since she first escaped his murderous wrath on Halloween night in 1978, but despite her best efforts he is somehow still alive and more desperate than ever to see her dead.

Jamie herself took the stage at CinemaCon 2018 on Wednesday morning, April 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada to unveil the very first trailer for the film. In the footage shown, we learn that it is a direct sequel o the 1978 original. A team of documentary filmmakers return to Haddonfield on the 40th anniversary of the Michael murders, and it’s quickly revealed that after he killed multiple women he was captured and put into captivity where he’s been ever since. However, when the documentary makers show him his old Michael mask it triggers something in him — and before anyone knows it, Michael has escaped.

The catch? Laurie, who the trailer briefly suggests is not really his sister, has been waiting for him. It’s been 40 years so not only is she older, but she has a family of her own. She even comes off as a little kooky to the people around her because she’s super paranoid that Michael will return. But who can blame her?

Halloween‘s first trailer is filled with the good old fashioned scares we’ve come to know and love from the slasher drama the franchise practically created. In one scene we watch as Michael drops someone’s bloody teeth down onto a woman inside of a bathroom stall. In another, Michael recreates one of his most iconic scares: popping out of completely nowhere. Here’s hoping you have a second pair of pants with you when you finally get to see it!

Halloween is out in theaters starting October 19, 2018. Good luck sleeping afterwards!