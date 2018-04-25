A new report claims Evan Felker ghosted his wife ahead of their divorce filing to spend more time with Miranda Lambert. Get the details here!

The timeline of Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker‘s relationship just got a major update. The Turnpike Troubadours frontman “ghosted” his estranged wife, Staci Nelson, ahead of their divorce filing, a close friend to Nelson told Daily Mail. The insider said that Nelson hadn’t heard from her husband since the end of January, which was only a couple weeks after his band began opening on the “Tin Man” singer’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour. When Nelson finally got in touch with Felker, he told her that he had been “writing” in Lake Tahoe with Lambert. “For weeks Evan had ghosted Staci,” the friend said. “Staci started screaming at him, begging him to come home.”

“Evan told her that he was coming back soon but sort of played it off… as to not irritate Staci anymore and just say whatever he could just to get her off the phone,” the friend continued. Now that divorce proceedings are underway and Felker is reportedly dating the country superstar, Nelson is placing blame on both halves of the new couple for her failed marriage. “Miranda is always talking about being a strong women and girl power, it’s a bunch of baloney,” the friend said. “She stole another woman’s husband. She’s a black widow spider.”

The betrayal took Nelson, who couldn’t join her partner on tour, by surprise. “She trusted Evan and had no worries that he would ever be unfaithful to her,” the source explained. “She has a professional job and just couldn’t get up and leave it and take time off whenever she wants to.” The insider also revealed that the “Vice” songstress started texting Felker prior to the tour’s start. The source says that the messages started off as professional, but eventually “went from friendly to flirty. Miranda started sending Evan selfies, nothing risqué or provocative.” However, these messages did make the “Good Lord Lorrie” crooner uncomfortable, and he showed them to his wife who he had been married to since Sept. 2016. Things have clearly changed since then.

