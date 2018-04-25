Melania Trump Reportedly Warned Vanessa About Donald & Don Jr.: ‘They’re Vain & Power-Hungry’

Vanessa Trump still has one person she can turn to in her soon-to-be ex-husband’s family: Melania Trump. Find out what Melania reportedly told her about Don Jr. before she filed for divorce!

Vanessa Trump‘s stepmother-in-law, Melania Trump, knows a thing or two about dealing with Trump men. So, she gave Vanessa some sage advice when she was freaking out about filing for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. Melania, according to an anonymous source who spoke to Us Weekly, told Vanessa that, “The Trump men are one and the same — vain and power-hungry.” Damn! Well…she’s not wrong. A DC insider previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “no one knows how to handle the Trump men better than Melania, who has been pivotal in helping Vanessa navigate the lawyers and media attention.”

It seems that Vanessa may have taken Melania’s words to heart, because she filed for divorce soon after their alleged conversation. The divorce comes amid rumors that Don Jr. allegedly had an affair with Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day. Vanessa reportedly found texts between Don and Aubrey at one point, and they were pretty steamy. Despite giving Vanessa that epic pep talk, Melania’s not ready to pull the plug on her own marriage with a “vain” Trump man. After all, her husband is the president of the United States.

That doesn’t mean a potential divorce is out of the question, though.”Being a first lady is far more challenging than Melania bargained for,” a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She never thought she would be on the world stage like this, and if all goes smooth for Vanessa, Melania may follow her footsteps!”