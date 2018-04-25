Meghan Markle Rocks 2 Amazing Coats & Hats In One Day — Which Is Your Fave?

Meghan looked chic and polished for two Anzac day remembrance ceremonies in London on April 25. Get the details on her two looks here!

Meghan Markle, 36, continues to reign in the fashion department! On April 25, she rocked two amazing looks in London. In the picture on the left, she was wearing a gray Matthew Williamson coat, a wide brimmed black hat, and the Sarah Flint Jay Pump, which costs $395. She previously wore the Jay Pump while visiting Reprezent 107.3FM radio station with fiancé Prince Harry in January. For the event today, she carried a black velvet Gucci purse.

For the other ceremony (photo on the right), Meghan carried the Jimmy Choo J Box clutch. She wore a custom version of an Emilia Wickstead design from their Spring 2014 Collection. The textured black dress was fitted, but not tight. Very appropriate. She paired that look with a black fascinator. Anzac day is a day of remembrance to those who served and died in wars.

New dad Prince William joined Meghan and Harry at the ceremony, but Kate Middleton skipped this event. Kate just gave birth to her third child, a boy, on April 23. He weighed 8lbs 7oz. Kate left the hospital just 7 hours later, looking stunning in a red dress with white lace collar. It was thought that Kate paid homage to Prince William’s mother Princess Diana, who left the hospital in a red and white dress after she gave birth to Prince Harry in 1984. We love these tributes to Di!

We can’t wait to see Meghan and Harry get married on May 19 — and we REALLY can’t wait to see her wedding dress!