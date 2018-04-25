Meek Mill Taking His ‘Second Chance’ Seriously: He Owes It To Supporters To Be A ‘Better Man’

Now that Meek Mill has been released from prison, we’re hearing that he’s determined to make the most of the opportunity! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Free at last! Meek Mill made the very most of his first day out of prison! The rapper happily documented reuniting with friends before heading to a 76ers game where he received a hero’s welcome! Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how the 30-year-old is planning to make better choices following his time behind bars. “So many celebrity friends and influential people have Meek‘s back and have been talking about him in such a positive light to get him out of the predicament he‘s been in that he feels like he owes it to all of them to be a better man,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This has been beyond a learning experience and he is taking things very seriously because he doesn’t want to let down the people that stood up for him.”

The insider added that Meek is planning to honor his supporters by striving to be the good person everyone says he is, which led to his release. “It is very important for him to grow with this second chance and prove to everyone that they were right about him and that he is the good guy that he is and that he will become even better of a person after all is said and done.” It sounds imprisonment has been a real learning experience for Meek. The rapper was incarcerated for violating probation despite the 2 things he was arrested for in 2017, popping a wheelie in NYC and an altercation at a Missouri airport, were dismissed.

Numerous celebrities rallied around Meek after he was sentenced to prison claiming his situation is a case of corrupt justice system. His supporters include JAY-Z and Beyonce, Kevin Hart, members of the 76ers, the Eagles and Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots.