Tristan Thompson: Is LeBron James Keeping Him Off The Court Because Of Cheating Scandal?

LeBron James has power when it comes to the Cleveland Cavaliers and ever since Tristan Thompson made headlines for his shocking cheating scandal, many are wondering if LeBron will give him less game time.

Tristan Thompson, 27, shocked everyone when he made headlines for allegedly cheating on longtime girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 33, when she was pregnant but LeBron James, 33, who is Tristan’s teammate on his basketball team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, is not about to let it affect their games.”LeBron has a lot of decision-making power within the Cavs organization, and he isn’t at all upset or concerned with Tristan’s off-the-court transgressions anymore,” a source close to the Cavs EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “As far as LeBron is concerned, what he did to Khloe and his daughter is in the past and it is what it is. In fact, neither LeBron or any of Tristan’s teammates have even spoken on the matter since he apologized to the team for bringing the ‘sh*t show’ to the locker room and they all let him know how they felt about what he did.”

Although the players all have their own personal opinions about Tristan’s actions, LeBron isn’t the one who’s choosing to decide how much playing time Tristan will get. In fact, the decision on whether or not Tristan has more time on the court may have to do with other reasons entirely such as how he plays against Indiana’s winning team, Indiana Pacers. “At this point, LeBron has nothing to do with Tristan’s playing time and has completely left that choice to coach Ty Lue,” the source continued. “It’s really just the challenge of going up against Indiana’s big players that’s kept Tristan off the court. LeBron and Ty know that Cleveland won’t win a championship with the roster they have, so LeBron has become much more self-appreciating and sentimental with regards to his career accomplishments as of late and will continue to play hard knowing that Tristan along with many others days in Cleveland are probably numbered.”

Tristan and Khloe have yet to comment on the wild cheating scandal but it’s good to know that when it comes to the team, Tristan’s being treated based on his ability to play and not his personal life! It will be interesting to see where things go from here but we’ll definitely be on the lookout.