‘The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan Finally Confirms That She’ll Be Back

She kept us on pins and needles for a while, but thankfully Lauren Cohan has revealed she is returning to ‘The Walking Dead’. Here’s what she had to say!



Lauren Cohan, 36, is finally confirmed for The Walking Dead‘s ninth season. The actress who plays Maggie Rhee, a key character and the current leader of The Hilltop, shared the exciting news on Tuesday, April 24 at CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. “I’m going back,” she told Entertainment Weekly before the STX Films presentation. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.” Yes, there sure is — and we’re so glad Lauren will be the one to tell it!

This news comes after months of speculation that Lauren would be leaving The Walking Dead. As HollywoodLife reported in February 2018, Lauren booked the lead role in a pilot for ABC called Whiskey Cavalier. At the time, there were reports that Lauren and AMC were stuck in ongoing salary negotiations, which were later confirmed by her co-star, Khary Payton. “Pay the woman,” Khary captioned an image of Lauren as Maggie on Instagram just one month later in March. At a red carpet screening for TWD‘s season eight finale, Khary told HollywoodLife that the entire ordeal had been “incredibly painful”.

Thankfully, that pain has finally come to an end not just for Lauren and Khary but fans of the series. We are so happy to hear that Lauren will be returning as Maggie, especially after that slight cliffhanger of an ending that left her seeking revenge for Rick’s decision to let Negan live. Season nine is going to be pretty exciting!