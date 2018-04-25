Kourtney Kardashian Considering Move To Paris With Younes & Scott Disick’s Freaking

Kourtney Kardashian is so loved up with boyfriend Younes Bendjima that she may be moving to France with him. But is she taking the kids too?

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is considering moving to Paris to be with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24. That’s what a pal close to the reality TV star is saying in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. The insider claims that the mom – who has three children with her ex Scott Disick, 34 – is thinking about relocating to France for a few months with the model who splits his time between Europe and the U.S. The pal says, “Younes relocated to LA to be closer to Kourtney and as much as he loves California, he’s missing Paris. He’s dreaming of moving to Paris with Kourtney.”

But, as Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, Kourtney comes as a package. She has two sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and a daughter Penelope, 5. Would they be coming too? Yes, claims the insider who says, “She would never move full time but she’s kicking around the idea of trying it out for a few months, maybe even this summer. She loves the idea of giving the kids more culture. They usually do the Hamptons every summer but with Scott no longer her focus she’s started wanting her kids to be more international, more like Younes.”

Speaking of Scott, the pal says Kourtney’s ex isn’t that keen on the idea. “Scott is freaking out,” our source says, “and threatening to stop her but if she wants to do it she’ll find a way to make it happen. She’s not letting Scott hold her back anymore.” As for her close knit family, Kourtney’s siblings and mom need not worry, as she’s not planning to leave them – or LA – permanently. The insider says, “The move would be brief, for a few months at the most so missing her family isn’t a huge worry for Kourtney. Plus, the truth is her mind is on Younes right now more than anything. She’s so in love.”