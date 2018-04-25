‘Kim Possible’ Live-Action Movie: Who’s Playing Kim & Ron? — Watch Cute Video

Call them, beep them! The roles of Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable in the live-action DCOM have been cast, and they are perfect! Plus, watch OGs Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle find out the exciting news!

Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone have been cast in the lead roles of Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable in the Kim Possible live-action Disney Channel Original Movie based on the hit series. In honor of the amazing announcement, Disney Channel shared photos of the stars, including one of them recreating a Kim and Ron photo! Where’s Rufus?!

As if this news wasn’t epic enough, the original Kim and Ron, Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle, got in on the fun. It’s been 16 years since Christy and Will originated the beloved animated roles, but they still have so much love for Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable. Christy, Will, and Christy’s 16-month-old daughter Isabella, audition for the teen live-action roles in one adorable video. They go all-out, too! From the wigs to the gear, Christy and Will had their looks down pat. When Kim Possible series’ creators Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley reveal the casting news to Christy and Will, the OGs give their blessing!

Will and Christy will always have a special place in our hearts as the original voices of the characters, but we are excited to see this new chapter in the Kim Possible universe. Maybe Christy can play Kim’s mom, and Will can play Ron’s dad! Now that would be AWESOME!

Kim Possible ran on Disney Channel from 2002 to 2007. The animated series already has two animated movies until its belt. No word yet if Christina Milian will return to sing an updated version of the catchy theme song, “Call Me, Beep Me.” Hey, the original recording has been and always will be epic! We’ll keep you updated on the latest regarding this highly-anticipated Disney Channel Original Movie!