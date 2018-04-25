Kim Kardashian Slams Reports That Kanye West Has Mental Health Issues: He’s ‘Expressive’

After Kanye West shared a number of striking comments and tweets, Kim Kardashian is taking to social media to defend her hubby’s mental well-being! Here’s what she wrote!

Kanye West has fans worried. First, he called into a radio station and continually said “I love you” to the DJ. Next, he fired his manager and announced his support for President Donald Trump, 71. Now, his world-famous wife Kim Kardashian, 37, is coming to his defense! “To the media trying to my demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,” she wrote. “So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair.”

Kimmie went on to state that the 40-year-old rapper firing his managers is not a sign of instability. “Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health,” she continued. “Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening.”

She went on to state that, “He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair… Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line.” Among others, she is referring to a report from People that details concerning behavior on the part of the rapper.

“He’ll get something in his mind – a lyric or even a phrase, and he’s so excited that he’ll send 23 texts about it at 2:30 in the morning. It’s like he has discovered a cure for cancer…” an insider shared. “Everyone is super, super worried. He just looks at you with a void. It’s like he’s mute and can’t talk and he just stares at you. The way he says things with such affirmation, he genuinely believes he’s God and a genius and that he can do everything on his own.”

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s posts follow quickly on the heels of Kanye sharing a photo of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat, proclaiming that he too is going to be president and asserting that both he and Trump have “dragon energy.” Since Trump has tweeted back, “Thank you Kanye, very cool.”

We should note that prior to showcasing his Trump-supporting apparel, Kanye did write, “My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”