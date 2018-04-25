Kim K Scolds Kanye West After He Posts Pics Inside Their $60 Million Mansion: ‘We Had A Rule’

In an attempt to prove he’s not in the ‘Sunken Place,’ Kanye West tweeted photos of his Hidden Hills mansion, and his wife Kim Kardashian is NOT happy about it! See her hilarious tweet here!

Kim Kardashian has made a career out of sharing the most intimate moments of her life, however some things are off limits. And, that would be her $60 million Hidden Hills, CA mansion. So, when her husband Kanye West took to Twitter on April 25 to show it off, you better believe she was a bit taken aback. “Umm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home,” Kim tweeted. But, before we get too carried away, Kim assured fans that she’s only messing around. “Oh RELAX I’m joking! Seriously you can’t have a personality on social media these days or your called bizarre or disturbing,” she wrote. Yikes!

But, in case you’re still wondering why Kanye posted photos inside their home in the first place, it was all to prove he’s not in the “Sunken Place,” which is a reference to the marginalized world in the 2017 horror film Get Out. Unfortunately, a lot of Kanye’s fans have written him off has crazy following his most recent Twitter rants, and the fact that he’s married to a Kardashian. So sad, right? While being married to Kim is no reason to call someone crazy, we can understand why fans are concerned with his tweets. As we previously told you, after taking a social media hiatus Kanye came back with a vengeance. He not only announced he will be releasing new music, revealed he’s changed his entire management team, but also shared that he’s not anti-Donald Trump. Shocking, right?

do this look like the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/ixzKnaaaSy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? 🤔😂 https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” Kanye tweeted. Could he have a point?! Take a look at Kanye and Kim’s tweets above!

