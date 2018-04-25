Tristan Thompson Now Banished To Guest Room: Why Khloe Kardashian Hasn’t Totally Kicked Him Out

Khloe Kardashian is letting Tristan Thompson stay under the same roof as her, but she’s maintaining her own space! The NBA player is reportedly living in their guest room after his cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, still hasn’t made a decision on whether she’s going to stay with Tristan Thompson or not, but she has come to the conclusion that she needs some space. While the new mom hasn’t left Ohio yet, Us Weekly reported that she’s taken over the entire master suite, forcing the NBA star to move into their guest room. But True Thompson is seemingly bridging the gap between her two parents. “True has brought joy and love to the mansion,” an insider told the magazine. “Things are still strained between Khloe and Tristan, but she’s not trying to avoid him around the house.”

The baby girl is also pretty much the only reason the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hasn’t dumped her boyfriend yet. “If there wasn’t a child involved, Khloe would have kicked Tristan to the curb,” the insider said. But “seeing him with their daughter only complicates things,” which is why she’s “not ready to make a decision.” Babies require a ton of work, and Koko’s attention has shifted away from the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s cheating scandal. “Khloe is completely focused on True and isn’t concentrating on Tristan,” the insider said. “She was extremely angry when the news broke. But after True was born, her heart didn’t have room for anger. She is all about True.”

While the couple’s relationship “is still very much up in the air,” there’s currently no “timetable” for when she’ll either forgive or break up with her baby daddy. For now though, she only has her daughter’s best interests in mind. “If she were to leave now, Tristan would not be able to fly out to L.A. to bond with True,” the insider said. “It’s important to Khloe that he spend significant time with his daughter.”