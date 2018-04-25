J.Lo, 48, Puts Perfect Butt On Display In Thong While Covering Ex Drake’s Song At Time 100 Gala

Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat at the Time 100 Gala! She gave with an incredible performance complete with an outfit change into a thong bodysuit AND a cover of her ex Drake’s song! See it here!

Jennifer Lopez proved exactly why she’s an icon at the Time 100 Gala on April 24. The 48-year-old singer took to the stage at the Lincoln Center in New York City to perform a medley of hits. The “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker started off with her 1999 bop, “If You Had My Love” while rocking a floor length white dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slits.

She then transitioned into a track that isn’t actually hers. She covered a portion of her ex-boyfriend Drake‘s song “Teenage Fever!” But the surprises didn’t end there. The Maid In Manhattan star rounded out her performance by hiding behind some feather fans to reveal a second look just moments later. She finished up by jamming to “Let’s Get Loud” while flaunting her booty in a silver sequined thong. Iconic.

But her stage costumes aren’t the only sexy outfits the mom-of-two rocked throughout the night. She slayed on the red carpet in a gold embellished gown with a deep V-shaped neckline and yet another thigh-high slit. She accessorized with a metallic clutch which she matched to her gold high heels. The “Papi” songstress also wasn’t alone at the event! She arrived with her beau Alex Rodriguez, who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

Any JLo fan knows though that she’s not just an icon for her superb vocals. As Kerry Washington noted in Jennifer’s excerpt for the Time 100’s Most Influential People Of 2018 list, the “Amor Amor Amor” singer is the first woman to have a No. 1 album and a No. 1 movie in the same week. And although it may seem like she’s all about the music right now, she’s actually getting ready to release a new rom-com after taking a nearly decade-long break from the film genre! She’s starring in Second Act, which was just teased at CinemaCon 2018, and hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018. TBH, we’re all so blessed to live in the same time as JLo.