Jennifer Lopez Returns To Her Rom-Com Roots In ‘Second Act’ First Look At CinemaCon

STX Films unveiled the first footage of JLo’s highly-anticipated romantic comedy, and it’s well worth the wait. Plus, get the scoop on Jennifer Garner’s new action movie, one epic love story, and more!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, made a name for herself in the romantic comedy world with classics like Maid In Manhattan and The Wedding Planner. After a nearly 10-year break from romantic comedies, JLo is back with Second Act. The movie follows a woman named Maya, who seeks to reinvent her life and her life story, going from a big box store worker to Madison Avenue. The first footage that debuted at CinemaCon 2018 gave us the JLo we love to see on the big screen. Maya is a confident woman who isn’t afraid to show the world what she’s made of. This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, 40, stars as Maya’s very sweet significant other, with Leah Remini, 47, and Vanessa Hudgens, 29, also starring. Second Act will hit theaters Nov. 21, 2018.

One of the other memorable movies that took center stage at CinemaCon was Adrift, starring Shailene Woodley, 26, and Sam Claflin, 31. The film follows a couple who is left stranded at sea after a powerful hurricane. Shailene said that Adrift is a “survival story that’s really about true love and human will.” She added, “It’s a feat in filmmaking. We filmed this movie in the open, rough waters.” Sam noted that he had no sailing experience before filming, and the whole process was a “roller coaster ride from the very, very get-go.” Adrift will be released June 1, 2018.

Here are more highlights from the STX presentation:

*For all the Alias fans out there, Peppermint is the movie for you. Jennifer Garner, 46, channels Sydney Bristow for her latest action role. Jennifer plays Riley, a woman who seeks revenge after her husband and daughter are murdered. The first look footage featured Alias level butt-kicking.

*Mark Wahlberg, 46, is starting his own action franchise with Mile 22. He’s joined by powerhouses Ronda Rousey, 31, Lauren Cohan, 36, and Iko Uwais, 35. Director Peter Berg and Mark have worked on a number of projects that were based on true stories, but they wanted to do something different. “Let’s try to do something where you can try and have a little bit of fun,” Mark said. While Mark was focused entirely on Peter’s nipples during the presentation, the trailer that debuted was pretty damn awesome. Mark has another hit on his hands. The movie will be released Aug. 3, 2018.

*I’ll be completely honest: I’m not a fan of Sesame Street or The Muppets, but The Happytime Murders had me LOLing. This is the R-rated puppet comedy, starring Melissa McCarthy, 47, you didn’t know you needed.