Emily Blunt’s Crown Braid At Time 100 Was Most Beautiful Hairstyle Ever — See It From All Angles

See pics of Emily’s amazing braided updo and see EXACTLY how her hairstylist created the look — it’s easy to do yourself!

Emily Blunt, 35, looked gorgeous at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 24. She was one of the best dressed women there, wearing a Brock Collection dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and holding a Tyler Ellis clutch. She sexy smokey eye was thanks to makeup artist Genevieve Herr. Her braided updo looked complicated and intricate, but it’s easy easy to copy at home. Sarah Potempa created the look and is spilling her secrets below! Here’s how to get her exact hair look:

“Step 1) Create a clean side part and blow dry with The Beachwaver Co. On Set Styling brush. Once dry, smooth with The Beachwaver Co. Coast Pro Ceramic Styling Iron.

Step 2) Starting at the root, separate the hair into three pieces and create a French braid, leaving out some face-framing pieces. Then repeat on the other side. Pancake the braid by gently tugging on the edges of the hair to give it more texture and width.

Step 3) Take the two tails of the braid and wrap them around each other and secure to the base with bobby pins.

Step 4) Using the Coast Pro, create an “S” shape pattern on the face-framing pieces. Spritz a flexible hairspray on flyaways and smooth.

Step 5) Secure The Beachwaver Co. gold leaf chain with bobby pins to the root.”

