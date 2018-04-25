Dream Kardashian, 1, Gets In On The Pink Hair Extension Trends & Fans Are Living For It: ‘So Cute’

Cuteness overload! Dream Kardashian has a new hairstyle, and it’s pretty bold. Wait until you see this pic!

At only one-year-old, Dream Kardashian is already a beauty guru in the making. The famous toddler just got pink hair extensions, and we are obsessed! In an Instagram posted by her mom Blac Chyna, Dream can be seen with baby pink pigtails. “My beautiful baby girl,” Chyna captioned the photo. How cute! And of course, we aren’t the only ones losing it over the new look. A lot of fans expressed their love for the new do with comments like “This picture is adorable!” and “She is a doll.” Take a look at the sweet photo below!

It looks like Dream is following in her family’s footsteps as she’s not the only KarJenner to go pink. Her cousin Penelope Disick also rocked pink locks back and December. And more recently, Dream’s aunt Kylie Jenner rocked a long fuchsia hair for this year’s Coachella. But, we think the inspiration had to come from her mom. Chyna is known for rocking a variety of different hair colors, and pink is one of them. Now, all we need is a mommy and me photo to make the look complete. See more Kardashian/Jenner pink looks in the gallery above!

It’s good to see Chyna is in much better spirits considering the fact that we haven’t heard much from her since her wild Six Flags fight on April 1. If you recall, Chyna was caught on camera hurling a pink stroller at an unidentified woman. However, she’s since justified her actions. “Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when some feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” Blac said on Snapchat following the incident. It’s safe to say she’s VERY protective of her kids, and while we don’t condone violence, we can understand her frustration.