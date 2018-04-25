Donald Trump Tweets Love To Kanye West After Ye Tweets Support With MAGA Hat Photo

Donald Trump took to Twitter to thank Kanye West on Apr. 25 after the rapper posted a series of his own tweets, including one that called him a ‘brother’, in support of the president. Check out the tweet here!

President Donald Trump, 71, took to Twitter on Apr. 25 to give a shout-out to Kanye West, 40, after the rapper made headlines by posting a series of his own tweets about his beliefs regarding many things, including the current commander-in-chief. “Thank you Kanye, very cool!,” Donald’s appreciative tweet read. The wild tweet was in response to one of Kanye’s tweets about him that read: “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.” In addition to the tweet, Kanye posted a pic of himself wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat that Donald signed.

Donald’s quick response to the rapper comes on a day that’s been full of Kanye’s opinions posted all over social media. It’s rare for Yeezy to post anything online these days so his Twitter spree definitely comes as a surprise to many of his followers. Perhaps his decision to speak out has to do with the speculation that the rapper’s been struggling with his mental health, something both he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, 37, deny. In addition to their tweets that insist Kanye is fine, Kim apparently made Kanye tweet about how he doesn’t agree with everything Donald does or says to help clear things up about his support for the president. “My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself,” Kanye’s tweet read.

There seems to be no bad blood between Kanye and Donald and it looks like the controversial president may have even inspired Kanye to run for office himself in the future. “Everyone, please get ready for Ye 2024 and for Air Force One to be renamed Yeeze Force One,” another one of Kanye’s tweets from the day read. Although Kanye’s actions can sometimes seem overwhelming since they often happen all at once, we have to admit that it’s what he’s known for. Whether you like Kanye or not, he’s definitely not afraid to speak his mind!

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

It will be interesting to see what Kanye posts from here! As always, we’ll be on the lookout.