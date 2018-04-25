Is Chrissy Teigen Taking Sides In NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak Feud? — She Reveals Where She Stands

Chrissy Teigen just revealed exactly where she stands on the feud between NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak. Here’s what she had to say on the matter!

Chrissy Teigen would very much like to be excluded from the NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak narrative. The 32-year-old model revealed on Twitter that she’s not thrilled about having her name dragged into the feud between the reality stars. “Ok im done with this. I’ve talked to kim as much as I’ve talked to nene. As a fan. I love the show. As much as I love the show, I’m not on it for a reason, please remove me from this narrative,” she wrote in response to a tweet NeNe posted before the Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion episode on April 22. “@chrissyteigen @khloekardashian I hope you girls are watching RHOA Reunion TONIGHT at 8pm. If this is the character of your friends, i wouldn’t want 1,” NeNe wrote, referring to Kim.

Chrissy also explained that she’s uninterested in picking a side and that she’s only had “delightful” exchanges with both women. “I don’t do teams. Especially when I haven’t spent any quality time with either person and don’t genuinely know the people. I am a fan and a viewer and y’all can keep this mess to yourselves please,” she tweeted. “For the record, any interaction I’ve had with kim or nene has been delightful. And hilarious. All the housewives, really. There was only one vanderpumper that needed a good push back down to earth… Actually, two vanderpumpers. One is barely on. Thank god.” It’s unclear which Vanderpump Rules cast members she was referring to.

The Lip Sync Battle host was first brought up on a Nov. 2017 episode of the Bravo series when Kenya Moore accused Kim of “pimping” out her daughter Brielle Biermann in an effort to score John Legend tickets. The comment was in reference to Kim’s May 2017 tweet that said, “@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL.” The tweet was later brought up on part three of the season 10 reunion, when NeNe and the other women once again accused Kim of using her daughter to get concert tickets. In response, Kim claimed that she’s friends with the Cravings author.

For the record, any interaction I’ve had with kim or nene has been delightful. And hilarious. All the housewives, really. There was only one vanderpumper that needed a good push back down to earth — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2018

While the RHOA cast disapproves of the mother of six‘s message, Chrissy clarified that she took it as the joke it was intended to be. “Last thing, just to get back to the beginning of this, I did not give two shits about the tweet about tickets and brielle. I took it as an obvious joke (whether it offended you or not) and we really let it go way further than necessary,” she tweeted. “Would have gave nene tickets too but apparently the music ain’t that good and she didn’t ask. Lol.”