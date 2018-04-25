Blue Ivy Gives Fans Adorable Wave As She Watches Beyonce From Front Row At Coachella: Watch

Blue Ivy is officially cooler than all of us! Making her Coachella debut to see Beyonce perform, the youngster looked super stylish AND super into her mom’s epic show! She even waved to fans adoringly — watch!

Is it just us, or does everyone and their mother seem to be at Coachella? Literally! Blue Ivy Carter, 6, and her mom Beyonce, 36, made an appearance at the Cali music festival on April 21 — Bey to perform and Blue to cheer her mom on! And while Beyonce obviously looked amazing in a Balmain cropped pink sweatshirt, denim cutoffs, and Christian Louboutin fringe boots, Blue slayed the fashion game too and we could not get enough of her coordinating pink hoodie! We knew it was only a matter of time before the 6-year-old took Coachella by storm — I mean, does she look fierce or what? Click here to see adorable pics of Blue channeling Beyonce.

Not only did Blue support her mom by wearing a matching outfit, but the youngster was also her Beyonce’s biggest fan! Watching her mother rock it out from the front row, Blue cheered wildly, jumped up and down, and even sang along during the high-energy show. There were also moments when she adorably waved to fans as audience members screamed Blue’s name! The cutest part though is that once Beyonce took the stage to do her thing, Blue was just as captivated as the rest of the crowd. We can only imagine how proud she must be of her mom!

The 6-year-old wore pink sunglasses along with her pink sweatshirt, and it was totally a nod to her mom’s vibrant ensemble. And while we love how Blue is already following in the singer’s style footsteps, the cutie has a distinct fashion sense of her own. After all, just earlier this month it was revealed that the cutie has her very own stylist and personal shopper! Beyonce’s rep confirmed the news to Women’s Wear Daily, and we can’t say we’re too surprised. Blue HAS served up some pretty memorable looks over the years!

Blue Ivy trying to see the Beyhive & wave at us 💙💙 literally the highlight of my whole day pic.twitter.com/meMrL2po6e — lindi (@lindiallyson) April 22, 2018

Remember last month at an art gala when she sported a gold gown and headpiece to match her mom’s? Flawless! And we can’t forget about that time she sported an $11k princess dress to the 2016 VMAs! We can only imagine her Coachella look will also be one for the books!