Beyonce Reunites With Destiny’s Child For 3rd Time After Coachella: Is A New Album In The Works?

OMG! Beyonce and the rest of Destiny’s Child were spotted all together yet again after their epic Coachella performances! Details!

Destiny’s Child has assembled again! Beyonce, 36, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams all came together to celebrate Peter Dunda‘s store opening in West Hollywood on Tuesday, April 24. This is the third time in as many weeks that the pop trio all came together following their 2 performances on the Coachella’s coveted main stage! Queen Bey attended the event in sexy little black dress that boasted feathered sleeves. Likewise, Michelle rocked an LBD showcasing her slender frame. Meanwhile, Kelly wore a silver sequined jumpsuit under a white blazer.

JAY-Z’s better half was “dropped off around the corner” in an Escalade and was hardly spotted as she made her way into the party, according to a source with E! News. The girls socialized for about 10 minutes, part of which was captured by another attendee! As usual, Bey was a glamorous babe rocking her wavy locks in a pony while greeting friends and fans before taking off with Michelle and Kelly.

“Michelle was towards the back and headed out quickly so as not to be seen. She was smiling and looked great in a little black dress. She was really happy,” the source added. “When Kelly got in the car it was a bit chaotic and Beyonce said, ‘I’m just going to go around the car.’ When the other side was crazy as well she laughed and joked, ‘OK, never mind.’ No one knew she was going to be there.”

Does all the quality time mean the girls are considering recording an album together!? After the rave reviews they received for their festival appearances, it’s gotta be tempting. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!