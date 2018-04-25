‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Review – Race to See it, And Get Ready to Cry & Laugh

Whether you are a Marvel superhero fanatic or just psyched to be captivated, you’ll be gripping your seat during Avengers: Infinity War.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) meets Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) meets Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Gamora (Zoe Saldana) comes face to face with her father, Thanos (Josh Brolin) , and all the Avengers meet Wakanda. These are just some of the highlights in this highly entertaining new Avengers: Infinity War hitting movie theaters on the evening of April 26, and they are great. Just imagine what Peter Quill would say to a barely alive Thor after the 1500-year-old god recovers from being blasted into space by the power-hungry Thanos. Yup, he goes pec to pec comparing his muscles and manliness to the god. The insults fly fast and furious between Iron Man and Strange. And of course Tony can’t not mock Strange’s lady cape.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo appear to get their own irony on when they introduce Peter Game of Thrones Dinklage as the giant-sized dwarf, Eitri, who is pressed into service to forge a desperately needed new hammer for Thor. And filmgoers will hold their breath when rebellious Gamora finally comes face to face with her adopted psychopath father who is on a mission to rule the universe. It’s Thanos’ relentless quest to get his hands on all six of the universe’s ‘infinity stones’ – color-coded gems which control power, space, time, mind, soul and reality – that is at the core of the film. If he can gain posesssion all six of these stones, he will be the most powerful being in the universe, with the power to wreck whatever destruction that he wants.

Avengers: Infinity War is all about every superhero from Spiderman (Tom Holland) to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) to Captain America (Chris Evans) to the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), reuniting and battling Thanos to prevent this universe-rocking disaster. And what Thanos wants, is truly diabolical. He is convinced that the only way to protect resources in the universe from being depleted, is to murder half of the population of the cosmos. Gamora saw this happen on her very own planet, when he and his army arrived and took control. She then spent most of her life being trained to carry out her adopted father’s mission of destruction, before she fled and abandoned his cause.

What makes the Avengers superheroes so interesting is that they are not merely cartoon or “comic book” characters. They have developed personalities, vocabularies, relationships: they’re funny and their conversation is often hilarious. Plus they have conflicting or complicated feelings. Gamora hates her “father” but still loves him and Thanos may be evil but he sincerely believes he is doing the ultimate good. And he isn’t totally without heart.

The film ends with an epic battle scene and the most shocking of cliffhanger finales. There were gasps in the audience as I sat in my screening. Surely, the Avengers can’t end this way even though Dr. Strange does say that this is “the only way!” In fact, this is part I of a two-part film series. The sequel will arrive in a year. Stay put in your seat until the end of the credits and you’ll get a short scene hinting at what’s next. I guarantee you’ll be counting down the days until Avengers: Infinity War Part II arrives!