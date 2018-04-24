Tyga Missing Kylie Jenner Like Crazy: He Thinks She’s ‘Sexier Than Ever’ As A Mom

Travis Scott better lock down his girl, because Tyga is on the prowl! Kylie Jenner’s ex has tried to get over her but he can’t! Tyga is attracted to Kylie more than ever since she gave birth, and he’s sending her texts to let her know it!

Tyga, 28, just can’t seem to get over Kylie Jenner, 20, no matter which model he vacations with, and every other tactic he’s tried to shake his ex from his mind. “He still misses Kylie a lot and he thinks she looks sexier than ever as a mother,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tyga has been trying to replace Kylie with other women so he could get over her ever since they broke up. But, he can’t get Kylie out of his head.” The insider says T-Raww’s still in love with Kylie, who’s now dating rapper Travis Scott, 25. The couple just welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018.

However, that’s only made Tyga more attracted to her. “Now that she is a mom, Tyga thinks Kylie looks even better,” the source reveals, adding that he thinks she’s a “total MILF.” And, get this — “Tyga even sends Kylie texts on occasion to check in on her and let her know that he is still thinking about her.” Dang… has she answered? While that detail is under wraps [for now], it seems unlikely that Kylie would back track to Tyga.

Kylie’s relationship with Tyga — her first serious romance — lasted for a few years before the two called it quits for good until March 2017. Kylie and Tyga met in November 2011, and were first reported to have been dating when he attended her sister Kendall Jenner’s 16th birthday party in 2012. Kylie and Tyga then secretly dated, since she was underage, and went public with their romance in August 2015, after she turned 18. But, as we told you, they split in March 2017 after reports claimed she thought he didn’t have his sh-t together.

After her split with T, as she used to call her ex, Kylie didn’t waste any time before she shacked up with Travis. They were spotted getting cozy at Coachella in 2017, about a month after her split with Tyga. The two remained strong ever since they were first spotted leading up to her disappearance from the spotlight in September 2017, around the time she became pregnant.

Kylie finally remerged in February, where she revealed she stepped away from social media and public appearances to enjoy her pregnancy with Travis in private.