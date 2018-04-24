‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Top 12 Results Are In — Who Made It To The Next Round?

The results are in! Who survived the Top 12 to advance onto the Final 11 Challenge Round? — Follow along with our live blog!

After Monday night’s jam-packed show, where the Top 12 took the stage to win America’s hearts, it’s time for the elimination round. During tonight’s results show, the contestants who were saved by America’s votes will be announced throughout the show. There will be performances in-between with the coaches joining their teams on stage.

Then, the two singers who received the lowest number of votes will perform once again in hopes of being saved by the audience. After the bottom two have performed, viewers can vote for their favorite via Twitter. The results will then be tallied and the singer with the most votes will be given an Instant Save and move on to next week’s Final 11 challenge round.

——————-

The show kicked off with host, Carson Daly revealing who America saved after the Top 12. Here’s who is safe and will advance onto next week’s the Final 11 challenge round.

[SAVED] Britton Buchanan [Team Alicia] — He was actually the most streamed artist on April 23 for the Top 12 performances.

[SAVED] Brynn Cartelli [Team Kelly] — The youngest contestant moves on!

[SAVED] Sharane Calister [Team Adam]

——————-

Kelly Clarkson, the birthday girl, then took the stage with her team, D.R. King, Brynn Cartelli and Kaleb Lee to sing a powerful duet.

——————-

Next, Carson announced the next round of contestants who are safe, and will more onto the Top 11.

[SAVED] Pryor Baird [Team Blake]

[SAVED] Christiana Danielle [Team Alicia]

——————-

Adam Levine and the rest of his Grammy-Award winning band, Maroon 5 took the stage to sing their new hit, “Wait”!

——————-

Carson announced more contestants who are safe…

[SAVED] Spensha Baker — [Team Blake]

[SAVED] Kaleb Lee — [Team Kelly]

——————-

The cast of Rise took the stage for a surprise performance of “Scars To Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara.

Blake Shelton then hit the stage with his team — Kyla Jade, Pryor Baird, Spensha Baker — for a soulful performance of “I Thank You”.

——————-

Carson Daly revealed the last few contestants who are safe…

[SAVED] Jackie Verna [Team Adam] — Adam’s only country artist makes it to the next round!

[SAVED] Kyla Jade [Team Blake] — Jennifer Hudson’s backup singer moves on!

[SAVED] Jackie Foster [Team Alicia]

At this point Team Alicia and Team Blake move onto the next round unscathed!

——————-

The bottom two contestants, D.R. King and Rayshun LaMarr, will sing a song of their choosing for America to vote to save one of them, awarding one of them with an Instant Save. The voting [via Twitter] will open for five minutes, which Carson will announce when it’s open and closed. Fans can vote by using the hashtag “VoiceSave[NAME]” — either “DRKING” or “RAYSHUN”. Retweets count as well.

First up, Team Kelly’s D.R. King performed “Papa Was A Rolling Stone” by The Temptations.

Next up Rayshun LaMarr of Team Adam performed “I Can’t Stand The Rain” by Ann Peebles.

[INSTANT SAVE] Rayshun LaMarr

——————-

Here’s your Top 11: These are the contestants who will move onto next week, where America will chose the song each contestant will perform!

Team Alicia — Britton Buchanan, Christiana Danielle, Jackie Foster

Team Kelly — Brynn Cartelli, Kaleb Lee

Team Adam — Sharon Canister, Jackie Verna, RayShun LaMarr

Tema Blake — Pryor Baird, Spensha Baker, Kyla Jade