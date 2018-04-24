Scarlett Johansson took her nickname, ScarJo, to a new level last night, making her red carpet debut with her boyfriend, Colin Jost, at the ‘Avengers’ premiere!

Scarlett Johansson, 33, turned heads last night, April 23, at the premiere of the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War film. It wasn’t just her gorgeous silver gown and Messika choker that had everyone talking. Scarlett and her boyfriend, funny guy Colin Jost, 35, made their red carpet debut and couldn’t keep their eyes off of each other! In Hollywood, being red carpet official is like being Facebook official, so this is the real deal! The pair were photographed beaming at each other, and walking the carpet, arm-in-arm. The Weekend Update anchor and Black Widow actress started dating in May 2017, after ScarJo announced her divorce from husband of two years, Romain Dauriac. While Scarlett and Colin have kept their romance private from the start, they have been spotted out and about throughout the year, and made their first public appearance in November at the American Museum of Natural History Gala, but skipped the carpet.

“I’m just excited to share this experience with him because I’m so excited to see the film. I haven’t seen it before!” Scarlett told Entertainment Tonight in a short interview at the Avengers premiere. While promoting the film, she also stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show and of course, Ellen asked the hard-hitting questions, making Scarlett pick between Colin and his Weekend Update co-anchor, Michael Che. “I guess I’m a Colin fan, I’d have to say,” she enthused. The two met in 2006, when Scarlett made her SNL host debut and Colin was a new writer on the show. Over ten years later, when Scarlett returned to the show, the pair hit it off and were spotted making out at the afterparty, the rest is history!

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27! In it, ScarJo reprises her character as the Black Widow, alongside Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, and more of your favorite Marvel characters.