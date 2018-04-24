Robert Herjavec & Kym Johnson: He’s ‘More In Love’ Than Ever & ‘Blown Away’ After Birth Of Twins

Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec welcomed twins just over 24 hrs ago, and already they’re SO in love! HL learned Robert feels especially ‘blessed’ to have the babies, as well as Kym, in his life. Find out why!

Kym Johnson, 41, has wanted to become a mom for quite a while, and on April 23, she finally got her wish! The Dancing with the Stars alum and her husband Robert Herjavec, 55, welcomed twins — a boy and a girl — and since then, it’s been clear just how much they’re enthralled with their newborns. Robert however, isn’t JUST in awe of his infant son and daughter — he’s also completely blown away by Kym! Not only did she give him two more kids, but she never gave up on her dream of becoming a parent.

“Robert is proud of Kym that she never gave up on her dream to be a mother and he never thought he could fall more in love with her until he saw her cradling their two new bundles of joy,” a source close to the couple shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is absolutely blown away at her grasp and transition into motherhood.” Kym too is thrilled about the twins’ arrival, and together, the happy duo cannot believe this is their new reality. “Kym and Robert are incredibly excited and feel so blessed to be parents of two beautiful children,” our insider explained.

While these newborn cuties are Kym’s first children, Robert is also the proud dad to three older kids — two daughters and a son. “Being that Robert already has three children, he’s almost in a state of deja vu with these two,” the source said. “A lot of the things he’s doing as a new dad, he remembers so vividly.” Most importantly though, the Shark Tank star cannot wait to watch the new babies grow — it’s an adventure he’s definitely excited for.

“Robert prides himself on being in great shape and staying healthy for his family, so he’s super stoked to see these two grow up, and he knows how much this all means to Kym,” our insider concluded. Kym and Robert shared the exciting news of their kids’ birth on April 23 via Instagram. “I never though my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels,” Kym wrote. “Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18.”

Along with the sweet message, Kym shared an adorable first pic of her babies, and we cannot wait to see more where that came from!