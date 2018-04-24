Rihanna Shows Off Cleavage Modeling New Lingerie Line In Sexy Snap — See First Look

Rihanna’s lingerie line is coming soon! She just posted the first official look at the line, and it’s sexy, for sure! Click below to see RiRi’s super sexy and scandalous pic!

Victoria’s Secret who? Sorry VS, but Rihanna‘s new lingerie line is about to take over! The 30-year-old beauty posted a super sexy pic on Instagram on April 24, showing off a lacy lingerie look. This gave us a first glimpse at her line, Savage x Fenty. “Errrday #NationalLingeRIHday! 👙Getchur coins ready for May 11th! #SavageXFenty drops worldwide Xclusively on SavageX.com!” she wrote with a fire emoji. It’s lit, that is for sure! See more sexy pics of Rihanna in sheer outfits in the gallery!

Rihanna posted a tiny, tiny tease on April 20 in her Instagram stories — a close up of her face and hair with a hint of a bra showing. This is a MUCH better pic, and really gives us an idea of how SEXY this collection is going to be! Wouldn’t expect anything less from RiRi! See the pic here:

It looks like a one-piece bodysuit with sexy cut-outs on the stomach. The red and white lace is feminine and flirty, and an underwire bra gives cleavage a boost! RiRi’s laying down to pose in the outfit, with her long, shiny hair draped over her shoulder. Her lips are pink and glossy. We can’t wait to see more from the collection! We are counting down the days until May 11!