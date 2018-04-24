Miranda Lambert Reportedly Dating Singer Evan Felker After Unexpected Split From Anderson East

Miranda Lambert reportedly found herself a new love in singer Evan Felker of the folk music group Turnpike Troubadours, the opening act on her current tour. Get the details on the new romance here!

New couple alert! Miranda Lambert, 34, may be involved in a new romance after her shocking split from long-time love Anderson East, 29, and it’s with another fellow singer. The blonde country superstar is dating folk singer Evan Felker, 34, of the music group Turnpike Troubadours, according to a report from US Weekly. “They are very much involved,” a source told the outlet. Turnpike Troubadours is the band that has been opening for Miranda’s shows on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour which started in Jan. 2018 and is set to run until June 2018.

The new couple developed after things just “happened” between them while on tour. They “started spending a lot more time together while on the road,” another source said. Sparks reportedly started between Miranda and Evan when she was still technically with Anderson. It wasn’t long after that things between Miranda and Anderson fell apart due to them spending a lot of time apart, according to a close friend of hers.

Miranda and Evan’s quick new romance is reminiscent of the time she split with ex-husband of four years Blake Shelton, 41, back in 2015. It was only months later that she started dating Anderson and made headlines from it. Miranda’s new love, Evan, was reportedly married to wife Staci Nelson since 2016 when he started touring with Miranda in Jan. After news from the tour got out, Staci left Evan, according to another insider. “Staci had no other choice but to file for divorce,” the insider told the outlet. “She was devastated.” According to a different source, Evan filed for divorce first on Feb. 16 and Staci filed 12 days later.