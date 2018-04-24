Kevin Hart & More Of Meek Mill’s Friends Celebrate His Freedom — See Messages

Kevin Hart and more of Meek Mill’s closest friends are taking to social media to express their messages of love and support after it was announced that the rapper is being released from prison. See the posts here!

Comedian Kevin Hart, 38, took to Instagram on Apr. 24 to post about his excitement over his good friend Meek Mill‘s release from prison and it was definitely supportive. “Meek Mill is Frrrrreeeeeeeee ….I just left from seeing him in jail with @michaelgrubin and we were just told that he is being released. Woooooooow……Stand Up Philadelphia!!!!!,” the post read. It was accompanied with a pic of Kevin, Meek and Philadelphia 76ers basketball team co-owner, Michael Rubin, sitting together at what appears to be a game. Michael also posted the same pic to his Instagram with a similar caption that read, “@meekmill is FREE!!! Just left visiting Meek with @kevinhart4real and I’m on the way back to pick him up as we speak! #MeekisFree #GoSixers.”

Football player Jalen Mills of the Philadelphia Eagles also followed suit with a supportive message on his Twitter. “MEEK MILL HOLLA AT ME BRO…. That MAN FREE,” he tweeted. New York Jets football player Teddy Bridgewater also expressed his enthusiasm about Meek’s release on social media. “Welcome home @ MeekMill, when you getting ready for that @ funkflex interview/freestyle just hit my line, I’m right down the street . Blessed.,” his post read.

In addition to his many close friends, Meek himself made a social media post after the news of his release made headlines. “I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive,” Meek’s grateful tweet read. One of the first ways Meek might celebrate his release is by attending the 76ers basketball game against the Miami Heat team, which is set to take place on the night of Apr. 24. Rumors have been circulating that he may even ring the ceremonial bell if he makes it on time which wouldn’t be too surprising considering that Meek’s been a huge fan of his friend Michael’s team for a while.

We’ll be on the lookout to see where Meek shows up first!