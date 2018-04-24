Kylie Jenner ‘Really Happy’ Her Body’s Back To Pre-Baby Weight & Her Sisters Are All Envious

Kylie Jenner is embracing her youth and loving the fact that she’s already back to the weight she was before she had baby Stormi just two months ago. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is enjoying being a new mom and loves the fact that her pre-baby weight is already back only two months after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi. “Kylie is really happy that her body has bounced back so quickly,” a source close to Kylie shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “After only about 2 1/2 months she was back to her pre-baby weight before she became pregnant and she looks and feels great. Her secret is youth, because lately she has been eating almost anything she wants, in moderation. She barely works out too. After taking care of her baby and running her businesses, she hardly has time for exercise.” Kylie’s in such great shape that her sisters, including Kim Kardashian, 37, are even envious of it! “Her sisters are all insane with jealousy as Kylie’s post-baby body is rocking. Kim is totally envious because she works her butt off to look good while she watches Kylie look amazing as she rolls out of bed in the morning.”

It’s true that Kylie’s youth may make it easier for her body to bounce back quickly, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also seems to keep active whenever she can. The brunette beauty has been using her free time to go on outings with or without Stormi, including her recent appearance at some Coachella parties last weekend. Kylie’s also been promoting her new makeup line Kourt X Kylie, which is a collaboration with big sis Kourtney Kardashian, 39.

Kylie’s also using her social media as a way to promote her makeup line as well as to just simply show off her fit body. Her most recent Instagram post combines the two and features an eye-catching pic of Kylie posing and looking better than ever in a tight fitted gray dress.

We love seeing Kylie’s best looks and they seem to just keep coming. You go, girl!