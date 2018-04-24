Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Why She’s Not Worried About His Bizarre Behavior

Friends and fans may be worried by Kanye West’s recent Twitter rants. But his wife Kim Kardashian is not, says an insider who gave us the EXCLUSIVE scoop.

Kim Kardashian thinks her husband Kanye West is “misunderstood.” That’s what an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Ever since he returned to Twitter on April 13, the rapper has gone on several social media rants. And on April 24, TMZ reported that Kanye, 40, has fired his management team, including manager Scooter Braun, as insiders whisper that the star is behaving erratically. But while people like Wendy Williams joke that the rapper has “lost his mind” his wife thinks he’s just fine. In fact, our source claims she thinks he’s a “creative genius.”

The insider says, “Kim is not worried at all about Kanye’s recent erratic behavior. She loves and trusts him very much and thinks that he is a creative genius. Kim feels that he is often misunderstood. But she knows him better than anyone and Kim feels that he is an incredibly amazing husband and father. Kim sees firsthand how hard Kanye works everyday and that how dedicated he is as an artist.”

On April 19, the Yeezy designer excited fans by tweeting that he’s about to drop two albums in June. Days earlier he tweeted about working on new shoe designs. Plus he wrote a book, in real time, (on Twitter, of course). Amid this creative frenzy he also shared his own special words of wisdom with fans, writing things like, “Truth is my goal. Controversy is my gym. I’ll do a hundred reps of controversy for a 6 pack of truth.”

But while the rest of the world seems to be concerned about her husband, Kim has nothing but pride. Our source says, “Kim appreciates his genius and thinks he is soulful, smart and funny. Kim fell in love with Kanye because he thinks differently than anyone she has ever met.” The insider adds, “But it saddens her when those who don’t really know him judge her husband, or call him crazy after reading a few random tweets.”