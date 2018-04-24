Kim Kardashian Announces Her New Fragrance By Posing Completely Naked On Instagram — See Pic

Kim K. is body goals, & she isn’t afraid to show it off! The reality star introduced her new fragrance in a way only she can — posing nude on Instagram!

Kim Kardashian, 37, has given us crystal-shaped perfumes, Kimoji bottles and now, you’ll be able to spritz her scent through a bottle shaped like her body! That’s right, KKW announced her next fragrance collection via a nude Instagram post, showing off her famous curves. In a cryptic caption, the Keeping Up star wrote, “KKW BODY 4.30 by Vanessa Beecroft #KKWFRAGRANCE,” and covered up her famous bare chest, while giving her 110 million followers a peek at her abs and cleavage. Kim discussed the new scent in her latest interview with Business Of Fashion, telling the site, “The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body. It’s really cool. The scent is so good, I’m so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that’s a color and something that’s just luminous.” The mother of three added that she couldn’t believe that people could buy fragrances, in particular, online without smelling them first. “It’s just it’s crazy that you can sell fragrance without anyone even smelling it, if you describe it well enough, and if they really believe in you. That’s where the influencers come in because everyone likes to review product and put different messages out there of what they’re liking and what they don’t like,” she said.

While Kim continues expand her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands, with collaborations outside of the Kardashian dynasty, her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian just announced their recent collaboration under Kylie Cosmetics. KOURT X KYLIE, a collection of mini eyeshadow palettes and lips, launches today, April 24, and is the first time the sisters have joined forces for Kylie Cosmetics.

“I’m learning stuff still with my brand,” Kim reflected on her success in the beauty market, “There’s so much more that you know and when you start learning more you get so much more passionate about it and you fall so much more in love with it.” We wonder what will be a next — a Kylie Cosmetics X KKW Beauty collab?!