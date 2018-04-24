Kim Kardashian Nearly Reveals Entire Crotch In New Nude Photos For Fragrance — See NSFW Pics

So, you thought Kim K’s naked Instagram announcement for her new perfume was racy? That’s nothing! See the extremely NSFW pic of her crotch that she posted on Twitter, here!

Every time we think Kim Kardashian, 38, is the most extra, she goes and tops herself again! The beauty mogul released more images for her KKW Body fragrance campaign, and each one is more graphic than the last. We’re not kidding when we say they’re NSFW, so you’ve been warned. Scroll down if you want to see the racy pics!

This is one way to sell perfume! Kim’s two photos, promoting the April 30 release of her latest fragrance, feature her completely naked — and nearly uncovered. The first is a shot from the waist up, and her chest is blurred out because her arm barely covers it. In the second pic, from the waist down, she’s clearly not wearing anything at all — and you can almost see it, too! Seriously; we’re about one inch or less away from seeing Kim go full frontal. Not. A. Drill. This is your last chance to escape the NSFW part of this article!

So why the nudity? Well, KKW Body is inspired by — what else? — Kim’s body! “It is a sculpture, basically, of my body. It’s really cool. The scent is so good, I’m so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that’s a color and something that’s just luminous, she told Business Of Fashion. We’re extremely familiar with what a sculpture of her body would look like now! Good for Kim; she knows what will sell, and she works it. That’s why she’s a multimillionaire and we’re all not.