Khloe Kardashian: Why She’s Waiting To Decide On Her Future With Tristan Until After NBA Playoffs

While Khloe Kardashian’s remained silent about Tristan Thompson’s cheating allegations, the new mom is apparently keeping quiet for a reason! HL learned that all may change though once playoffs end!

Apparently there’s always a method to the Kardashians’ madness! While fans are eager for Khloe Kardashian, 33, to speak out about the MANY cheating allegations made against Tristan Thompson, 27, KoKo is keeping her head down and her mouth shut — at least for now! Once basketball season is over though, Khloe will apparently have a decision on whether or not she’s going to kick her baby daddy to the curb! Click here to see PDA pics of Khloe and Tristan before his cheating allegations surfaced.

“Khloe is going to wait to make her decision on keeping Tristan around or not until after the NBA Playoffs,” a source close to Khloe shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has quite a lot of respect for LeBron James and she doesn’t want to make any announcements that may altar the team’s chemistry during the playoffs.” However, once the playoffs are over, Khloe is apparently not going to hold back — at least not from Tristan. In addition, she hopes waiting until after the season will give her more clarity, even though at this point she’s pretty determined to cut Tristan loose.

“Once the playoff run for the Cavs ends, she will start talking more and making more relationship decisions, which are leaning towards Tristan being out of the picture for good,” our insider revealed. “She feels she owes it to LeBron and the city of Cleveland who have really respected her before and after the cheating scandal took place. She feels it’s the right thing to do for the city and franchise that has treated her with the class that Tristan hasn’t.”

In the meantime, Khloe is enjoying mother-daughter bonding time with their newborn daughter True Thompson. For Tristan though, things haven’t been so great. Since cheating allegations against him surfaced on April 10, the athlete has been riding the bench during games, only getting a few minutes of playing time here and there. And you better believe he is NOT happy about it. “Tristan is very upset that his playing time has been reduced essentially to zero minutes. He thinks he has a lot to offer a team and is considering requesting a trade at the end of the season,” a source close to Tristan told us EXCLUSIVELY last week. Yikes!