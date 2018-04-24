Khloe Kardashian Demands Tristan Thompson Delete Instagram As Couple Work On ‘Broken Trust’

Tristan Thompson needs to get off social media if he wants Khloe Kardashian back after allegedly cheating on her. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s demanding he delete his Instagram account.

There are a lot of really hot women and models on Instagram, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, wants to make sure baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, doesn’t have access to them. Following reports that the NBA star was allegedly sliding into other ladies’ DM’s to pick up chicks, Koko wants him to get rid of the temptation by shutting down his IG account once and for all. “Khloe is furious that Tristan is still on social media. She has put her foot down and demanded that if they were to survive as a couple, Tristan needs to delete his Instagram,” a source close to Tristan tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Khloe feels that with the broken trust they have, it is hard for them as a couple to rebuild things when so many random women have easy access to Tristan online. So Khloe has begged Tristan to take a social media break while they figure things out,” our insider continues. Since the NBA star’s alleged cheating scandal broke, he hasn’t posted anything to his IG account since April 4 so he’s practically shut it down for her for the time being. He has yet to publicly comment on photos showing him allegedly kissing a strip club working then taking her back to his NYC hotel just five days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on April 12.

“Tristan has major regrets over being caught with other women. His life has been challenging and genuinely feels bad for hurting Khloe. People are treating Tristan differently too. Teammates, coaches, fans, strangers at restaurants are all giving him an attitude, being rude and treating him differently. He feels like he really screwed up and it sucks to be him right now,” our source adds.