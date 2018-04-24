Happy Birthday, Kelly Clarkson — See Her Transformation From ‘Idol’ To ‘Voice’ Superstar

Happy birthday, Kelly Clarkson! The sensational singer has come quite a long way since her ‘American Idol’ days, so to celebrate her bday, we’re taking a look back at her journey!

It’s Kelly Clarkson‘s birthday! The American Idol alumni turned 36 years old today, April 24 — can you believe it!? We feel like it was just yesterday little Kelly won the first season of Idol and took the singing world by storm! Now she’s raising two children alongside hubby Brandon Blackstock and is a coach on a newer musical talent show, The Voice! Honestly we were SO excited when Kelly announced she would be a judge this season, because a show like that is where she originated from! Nothing like getting back to your roots! Let’s take a peak back at Kelly’s long musical journey, all the way back to the Idol days!

It was way back in June of 2002 when the first season of American Idol aired. The show was immediately a sensation, as there really wasn’t anything like it yet! It came down to two contestants at the end: Kelly and Justin Guarini. Kelly won and starting making music instantly! Her first single “A Moment Like This” came out nearly a month later went from no. 52 to no. 1 on the Billboard charts — incredible! Kelly’s style sure has changed since her Idol days. She used to rock a true 2000’s style with bell bottom jeans and platform shoes. She had crazy highlighted brown hair and usually rocked natural makeup. Kelly now has gorgeous blonde hair and wears super trendy outfits we love! She still keeps her makeup on the more natural side — we love a natural beauty!

Kelly is now a coach on the 14th season of The Voice alongside Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton. Kelly has gotten really into coaching this season, and has even gotten really emotional at times! She said in a recent interview that she’s determined to find the shows first big star, and is totally willing to but in extra work to help! Aw!

