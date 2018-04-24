Jessica Simpson Wears Teeny Nightgown As A Dress For NYC Outing: Love Or Loathe?

Get it, girl! Jessica Simpson flaunted her assets while wearing a revealing silk dress in New York City on April 24. Do you like her sexy lingerie look?

Jessica Simpson, 37, runs a fashion empire, so she can pretty much wear whatever she wants while out and about, and that’s exactly what she did in New York City on April 24. The mom of two made her way through the Big Apple on Tuesday morning, wearing a $3,980 bright red Gucci jacket over a silky minidress paired with knee-high boots, according to Daily Mail. Clearly, the silky minidress looks like something a woman would wear in the privacy of her own home — specifically, in the bedroom — but Jessica took her outfit the streets, as she was seen running to a few business meetings.

Regardless of where you feel this outfit should be worn, we do have to admit that Jessica looks really good in the minidress. Her breasts were accentuated perfectly, as the look really showed off her cleavage. She also finished the look with her long platinum blonde hair straightened, a black newsboy cap, a few golden pendants around her neck and large hoop earrings. It’s no wonder Jessica’s fashion empire is worth more than $1 billion — she definitely knows how to pull off a look! And a risky one, at that.

In case you’re unaware, Jessica launched the Jessica Simpson Collection — her lifestyle brand — in 2005 and it became so successful that she sold a 62.5 percent stake in the now $1 billion licensing business for $120 million in 2015, according to Forbes. She credits the brand’s success to how relatable she can be. “I have been every size on the planet. … I understand Middle America and their mind-set,” she previously told Forbes.

