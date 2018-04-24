Gwen Stefani’s Kids Pressuring Blake Shelton To Propose To Their Mom

Gwen Stefani’s three sons are loving their mom’s beau Blake Shelton so much that they are dropping hints to try and get him to propose to his lady love and become their stepdad. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Gwen Stefani‘s sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4, who she had with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 52, love their mom’s boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41, so much that they want him as a stepdad and are coming up with ways to get him to marry their mom! “Gwen’s kids are starting to drop subtle hints to Blake that they would love it if he would marry their mom,” a source close to Gwen shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They tell Blake that they love him and always want him around. The kids put pressure on Blake and make it known to him that they wish he was their stepdad. Their bond is strong with Blake and the older boys are confused as to why mom and Blake aren’t married already.” Aw!

With how much time Gwen’s boys and Blake spend together it’s not entirely surprising that they would love him to make things official. From going on adorable fishing trips in Blake’s home state of Oklahoma to spending holidays such as Easter together, Gwen and Blake’s clan always look cozy and comfortable together. Seeing the happy couple married seems like it would only intensify the cuteness!

When she’s not spending time with Blake and her kids, Gwen’s been preparing for her upcoming residency in Las Vegas. She’s set to kick off a series of concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 27 and a source previously told us that Blake can’t wait to babysit her boys when she’s off doing her thing! Although there’s been speculation that Gwen and Blake are thinking about possibly getting married in the near future, there’s been no official word yet. Perhaps they’ll take the step at a chapel in Vegas? We’ll have to wait and see!