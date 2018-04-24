Derek Fisher & Gloria Govan Engaged: Knicks Star Making His GF A Basketball Wife Again

Congrats are in order for Derek Fisher and his squeez,e Gloria Govan. The lovebirds have secretly been engaged for weeks — and we have all the details.

Surprise! Who says you can’t keep a secret in Hollywood? It seems that former Knicks coach Derek Fisher, 43, and his girlfriend Gloria Govan, 33, are engaged. Yes, the former Basketball Wives star is going to become a real-life basketball wife again — just over a year after her divorce from her new fiancé’s former Lakers teammate, Matt Barnes. Derek’s sweet proposal took place at the pair’s Los Angeles home on April 7, according to TMZ. The former NBA star surprised his boo by getting down on one knee during a little gathering, in front of their children (they have six between them).

Gloria looks ridiculously happy in the photos. We’re sure that massive rock on her left hand had something to do with it! But, get this – even though they’ve been engaged for weeks now, neither of them gushed about it on their social media pages before TMZ obtained the proposal photos, and Gloria has not been flaunting that ring in public. However, a week before the news brokem she did tease that something major was coming up in an Instagram post. Gloria – who has twin boys, 9, with her ex Matt – shared a photo of herself taking a water break at the gym. She captioned the pic, “Big day coming.”

Now we know what she may have been hinting at! So far we don’t know when they’ll be heading down the aisle. Whenever that date is, her ex Matt seems fine with it.

He released a statement on Instagram revealing that any beef that he had with Gloria and Derek has long passed. After saying that he and his ex are “focusing on co-parenting” he added, “Despite not seeing eye to eye initially w Derek he & I are on the same page & communicate weekly about Isaiah & Carter [his twins]. With that being said congrats on the engagement!”Oh, and by the way, he said in the caption that he’s known about it for “a few weeks & I am all for it…”