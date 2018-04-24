Chris Pratt Gets Cozy & Laughs With ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Evangeline Lilly At Premiere After Anna Faris Split

The Chris Pratt we all know and love is back! Star Lord was all smiles while hanging with co-star Evangeline Lilly at the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ premiere — see their happy pic!

More proof that becoming a Marvel superhero is the best job in the world! Chris Pratt, 38, looked like he was having a blast on the red carpet for the epic new movie, Avengers: Infinity War, as he shared a laugh with co-star Evangeline Lilly, 38! It’s honestly the happiest we’ve seen him since his painful divorce from wife Anna Faris, 41, in December 2017. How lovely is that? We’ll never know what Chris and Evangeline were talking about at the April 23 premiere, but it was clearly hilarious. Evangeline was beside herself with laughter. That’s what you get when your friend’s a comedian!

We love this friendship. Avengers: Infinity War isn’t just bringing together fanboys and fangirls. The movie combines every single franchise from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for one, epic film. Evangeline and Chris weren’t even working together before this film! Chris, of course, plays Peter Quill (aka Star Lord) in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Evangeline plays Hope Van Dyne (aka Wasp) in the Ant-Man movies. They’re both badass in different ways, and it’s nice to see that the stars from different parts of the MCU are joining together IRL, too!

Don’t get it wrong; there’s nothing flirtatious going on here between the co-stars. Evangeline has been with her serious partner, Norman Kali, since 2010, and they have a seven-year-old son together, Kahekili. They welcomed another child in October 2015! That’s right; Evangeline was pregnant while filming Ant-Man. That’s why we didn’t see Hope try on the Wasp suit at the end of the movie.

There was some romance at the premiere, though. Scarlett Johansson (aka Black Widow), 33, and boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, 35, made their red carpet debut! “I’m just excited to share this experience with him because I’m so excited to see the film. I haven’t seen it before!” Scarlett told Entertainment Tonight in an interview on the carpet. Aww!