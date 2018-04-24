See Pics
Hollywood Life

Melania Trump & Brigitte Macron Have Leggy Mini Face-offs At White House — Pics Of Looks

Brigitte Macron Melania Trump Coats
REX/Shutterstock
(L-R) French First Lady, Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald J. Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump walk after arriving on Marine One at the Mount Vernon estate of first US President George Washington in Mount Vernon, Virginia, USA , 23 April 2018. President Macron will be in DC for three days for a state visit at the White House and an address to a joint session of Congress on 25 April. US President Donald J. Trump hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at Mount Vernon, USA - 23 Apr 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump with France's president Emmanuel Macron and First Ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Trogneux Donald Trump hosts Emmanuel Macron, Washington DC, USA - 23 Apr 2018 U.S. President Donald Trump with France's president Emmanuel Macron and First Ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron plant a tree, a gift from the President and Mrs. Macron, on the South Lawn of the White House. As Macron arrives for the first state visit of Trump's presidency, the U.S. leader is threatening to upend the global trading system with tariffs on China, maybe Europe too.
United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Trogneux to the West Wing of the White House Donald Trump hosts Emmanuel Macron, Washington DC, USA - 23 Apr 2018
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, from right, U.S. President Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, France's president, and Brigitte Trogneux, France's first lady, arrive from Marine One at the Mount Vernon estate of first U.S. President George Washington. As Macron arrives for the first state visit of Trump's presidency, the U.S. leader is threatening to upend the global trading system with tariffs on China, maybe Europe too. French President Emmanuel Macron visit to the United States - 23 Apr 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Welcome to America! Melania and Brigitte Macron have been seriously twinning at the White House since the French family arrived on April 23. See their fashion below!

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, 47, welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Mrs. Brigitte Macron, on the South Lawn of the White House on April 23. The French first lady was wearing a gorgeous yellow coat and sky high black pumps. Her shoes were by french label Louis Vuitton — she wore their 4 inch Eyeliner pumps, to be exact. Melania wore a black cape coat and sky-high heels as well. She wore Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps, with a 4.7-inch heel! How the heck did they walk in the grass with those stilettos! Both outfits showed off their slender legs. See pics of their outfits in the gallery!

The next day, April 24, Melania and Brigitte matched in white looks. Brigitte wore a textured white dress and matching jacket. Melania wore a white pencil skirt and jacket by Michael Kors with a wide belt cinching her waist. She also wore a dramatic white hat. Brigitte stayed true to her trusty black pumps, while Melania switched into denim shoes with a high white heel. Melania helped secure the details before the formal State Dinner on April 24, including the floral arrangements (1,200 cherry blossoms in the Cross Hall, with white sweet peas and white lilacs in the State Dining Room, reports The New York Times) and the china for the meal.

U.S. President Donald Trump with France's president Emmanuel Macron and First Ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Trogneux Donald Trump hosts Emmanuel Macron, Washington DC, USA - 23 Apr 2018 U.S. President Donald Trump with France's president Emmanuel Macron and First Ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron plant a tree, a gift from the President and Mrs. Macron, on the South Lawn of the White House. As Macron arrives for the first state visit of Trump's presidency, the U.S. leader is threatening to upend the global trading system with tariffs on China, maybe Europe too.

Brigitte Trogneux and Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington DC. French President Emmanuel Macron visit to USA - 24 Apr 2018 United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump host an arrival ceremony for President Emmanuel Macron of France and his wife, Brigitte Macron, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.

The New York Times also reports that for dinner, chef Cristeta Comerford will serve rack of lamb and jambalaya, made with herbs grown in the South Lawn. Dessert will be a “nectarine tart with White House honey.”