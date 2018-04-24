France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Shines In Off-White Gown With Gold Accents At State Dinner

She’s 20 years her senior, but France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron just gave Melania Trump a run for her money at the White House state dinner. See her beautiful outfit here!

French First Lady Brigitte Macron, 65, simply stunned at the White House’s State Dinner to welcome her and husband, President Emmanuel Macron, to the United States. Wearing a stunning cream gown with gold embellished accents, Brigitte was the epitome of class. Needless to say, she looked like a queen! She carried the timeless appeal throughout the look by sporting gorgeous dangling earrings, and styling her hair in a breathtaking up-do. However, her shoes made quite the statement. Brigitte spiced the look up with gold pointed-toe pumps. We’re in awe! Plus, her gown meshed extremely well with Melania Trump’s silver sequin dress.

We assumed she would wear something fabulous, considering how great she looked arriving in the United States with her husband. The former teacher turned first lady hopped off the plane looking like a million bucks in a bright pink coat, perfect for spring in Washington, DC. The cherry blossoms are starting to bloom, and she definitely matched! She paired the coat with a pristine, white shirt and a pair of black skinny jeans. Can you imagine looking that good after such a long flight?

After taking some time to stroll around DC, she changed into a chic, classic khaki trench coat to — for some reason — plant a tree at the White House with the Trumps. But, her stunning looks didn’t stop there. During a photo op with Donald Trump and Melania, Brigitte wore a crisp white tweed suit, and we’re obsessed. We only expect more amazing outfits for the rest of the state trip! Take a look at the gallery above to see all of Brigitte and Melania’s incredible looks.