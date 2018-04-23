Stephen Lawrence: 5 Facts About Slain Teen As Prince Harry & Meghan Attend Service

Stephen Lawrence’s heartbreaking murder rocked the U.K. 25 years ago. And on April 23, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a memorial service in his honor — here’s everything YOU should know about him.

The week got off to a busy start for the royals on April 23. Shortly after Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a memorial service to honor the life of Stephen Lawrence – the victim of a racist attack that occurred 25 years ago. Wearing a black Hugo Boss dress, Meghan met Stephen’s mom Doreen Lawrence at the somber event. Prince Harry even read out a message of support from his dad Prince Charles during the service. Want to know more? Here are five reasons why Stephen’s death is still such an emotional subject for the Brits: